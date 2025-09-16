⚖️ Toms River man Jacob Bauer traveled to Norway in December 2023 to meet a 14-year-old he connected with online via Discord.

⚖️ Bauer’s actions were reported to the FBI after Discord users doxxed him and shared details of his crime.

⚖️ Bauer pleaded guilty to illicit sexual conduct in a foreign country; sentencing is set for January 21, 2026, with up to 30 years in prison possible.

TOMS RIVER — An Ocean County man has admitted flying to Norway for sex with a 14-year-old he met online.

Social media connection led to international crime

Jacob Bauer, 28, of Toms River, made the trip in December 2023 to meet the teen he met via the virtual social media platform Discord, according to acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney Alina Habba. They met up at a hotel less than a mile from her home and had sex during one of the two times they met, investigators said in the complaint.

FBI alerted after online community exposes Bauer

Several months after his return from Norway, Bauer talked about the trip with other Discord members. When the members learned the age of the girl, they doxxed him, or posted his public information online, and alerted the FBI that he created child abuse sexual material.

Guilty plea and upcoming sentencing

Bauer pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert Kirsch to a charge of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place. Sentencing is scheduled for January 21, 2026. Bauer could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

