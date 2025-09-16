🔴 Cory Booker rages at President Trump's FBI director during hearing

🔴 It's Kash Patel's first oversight hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee

🔴 Contentious line of questioning ends in fiery shouting match

A tense U.S. Senate hearing quickly turned explosive as FBI Director Kash Patel and New Jersey's senior senator argued over unifying the country.

The furious exchange on Tuesday came as U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., questioned Patel during his first oversight hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Cory Booker questions FBI Director Kash Patel as he appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) Sen. Cory Booker questions FBI Director Kash Patel as he appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) loading...

“Mr. Patel, in just eight months, you have assaulted the institutional integrity of the FBI,” Booker said.

The back-and-forth between the two men was relatively calm for a few minutes.

Get our free mobile app

Booker questioned Patel about the firings of FBI personnel, including some who have accused the director of engaging in political retribution.

Booker also pressed the Trump appointee with accusations about testimony involving classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and the reassignment of FBI agents to help with immigration enforcement cases.

FBI Director Kash Patel appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his first oversight hearing (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) FBI Director Kash Patel appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his first oversight hearing (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) loading...

In closing, the Democratic senator tore into Patel. Booker accused the FBI director of enabling corruption and said he would likely soon be fired.

“You’ve gutted the bureau of institutional knowledge and expertise,” Booker said.

Patel was given a chance to respond after Booker finished.

"That rant of false information does not bring this country together," Patel said before he was interrupted.

Sen. Cory Booker questions FBI Director Kash Patel on Tuesday (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) Sen. Cory Booker questions FBI Director Kash Patel on Tuesday (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) loading...

The shouting match began as Booker and Patel each tried to outdo the other.

Booker snapped back, "My God. My God. You're going to lecture me about dividing this country? I follow you on your social media posts that tear this country apart."

Patel rattled off what he said was a series of successes under his watch as the FBI has elevated its focus on illegal immigration, street crime, drugs and human trafficking.

FBI Director Kash Patel appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his first oversight hearing (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) FBI Director Kash Patel appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his first oversight hearing (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) loading...

"You are an embarrassment to the division in this country. It is my time. Your time is over," Patel said.

"Sir, you don't tell me my time is over. The people of New Jersey tell me what my time is," Booker said.

ALSO SEE: Sparta mayor faces backlash over Charlie Kirk flag decision

The exchange only ended when committee Chair U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-I.A., banged the gavel and cut them both off.

(Includes material Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Celebrities who vowed to leave the United States after the election Rumors are flying that Bruce Springsteen has vowed to leave the country if Donald Trump wins the 2024 election. He didn’t say it.

But false promises of leaving the country if a celebrity didn’t get their way has been a real thing and not always said in jest.

Here’s a list of famous people who promised to leave the country if Trump were elected. I hope you didn't bet money on them leaving since none did. Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski