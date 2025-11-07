Here are the top stories on New Jersey 101.5 for Friday, November 7, 2025.

Owen Kenney (via Facebook) Owen Kenney (via Facebook) loading...

The search in South Carolina for a missing young man from New Jersey has turned into a recovery effort to find his body.

Charleston police announced Thursday that 19-year-old Owen Kenney, a College of Charleston student from Tinton Falls who had been missing for more than a week, died by suicide.

Kenney was last seen alone on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge pedestrian walkway around 3 a.m. on Oct. 31. His phone’s last recorded location was also traced to the bridge — a 2.5-mile-long span over the Cooper River, about 5 miles from the college campus.

AP AP loading...

⬛ Nightmare travel awaits passengers at Newark and other U.S. airports

Planning to fly soon? Good luck. Major airlines are planning to begin reducing flights at Newark Liberty International Airport by 10 percent beginning today to comply with the federal government’s plan to help with the air traffic controller shortage.

The FAA says there are not enough traffic controllers to keep up during the government shutdown, and many have been working without pay.

Over 650 flights were delayed, and 65 flights were cancelled in and out of Newark on Thursday. A dozen United Flights have already been cancelled there today, and about 40 more will be cancelled daily beginning next Thursday. United officials say for now, all international flights will operate as usual.

Flight restrictions are in place at 40 airports across the U.S., which also include Teterboro, JFK, LaGuardia, and Philadelphia.

Police respond to threats made by a man inside the Walmart store on Route 1 at Route 184 in Woodbridge Nov. 6, 2025 Police respond to threats made by a man inside the Walmart store on Route 1 at Route 184 in Woodbridge Nov. 6, 2025 (Francisco Vazquez) loading...

WOODBRIDGE — A man threatening to "kill all males" resulted in the evacuation of a Walmart on Thursday morning.

Police officials said 911 calls were received from the Route 9 shopping center around 9 a.m. The callers said the man who made the deadly threat was ranting about human trafficking and religion. He also said he was armed.

Officers evacuated the store and arrested the man. Police said a gun was never shown in the store or found.

Shawn Nguyen, of Egg Harbor Township, did not appear for a court appearance and is now considered a fugitive (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Vasquez/Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office/Canva) Shawn Nguyen, of Egg Harbor Township, did not appear for a court appearance and is now considered a fugitive (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Vasquez/Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office/Canva) loading...

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A former New Jersey Army National Guard member who admitted to the sexual assault of a teenage girl in a mall parking lot is now a wanted fugitive.

On June 17, Shawn Nguyen pleaded guilty to third-degree official misconduct and third-degree child endangerment, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

His recommended sentence was five years in prison, plus two years of parole ineligibility. After his release, Nguyen would have to register as a sex offender and be under parole supervision for life.

However, the 46-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident did not appear for his sentencing hearing on Oct. 28, the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office said to New Jersey 101.5.

Now, a warrant is out for his arrest.

AP AP loading...

⬛ Popular weight loss drugs will now become affordable

A big win for those looking to lose weight but are feeling the financial strain of GLP-1 medications. The makers of Zepbound and Wegovy have agreed to lower the price of their injectable weight loss drugs in a deal reached with President Trump’s administration.

The prices will drop to about $352 a month for starter doses. That compares to list prices that now exceed $1,000. Trump says Americans deserve the best health care in the world. He also says that Medicare will start covering the drugs and that if the FDA approves oral anti-obesity tablets, the lowest dose will cost $149 a month.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom