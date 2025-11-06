The search in South Carolina for a missing young man from New Jersey has turned into a recovery effort to find his body.

Charleston police announced Thursday that 19-year-old Owen Kenney, a College of Charleston student from Tinton Falls who had been missing for more than a week, died by suicide.

Help is available If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or click here to chat online with a trained counselor.

Police confirm death after weeklong search

Kenney was last seen alone on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge pedestrian walkway around 3 a.m. on Oct. 31. His phone’s last recorded location was also traced to the bridge — a 2.5-mile-long span over the Cooper River, about 5 miles from the college campus.

Owen Kenney, Ravenel Bridge pedestrian walkway Owen Kenney, Ravenel Bridge pedestrian walkway (Charleston police. SCDOT) loading...

Recovery teams remain active in Charleston Bay

Authorities said specialized underwater recovery units, K-9 teams and aerial search crews continue to scour the waters below the bridge. Police urged the public to avoid sharing unverified information about the case, citing concerns that online speculation had complicated earlier search efforts.

“While we recognize the tremendous public interest and concern surrounding this case, it is important to remember that at the heart of this investigation is a family searching for their loved one,” the department said. “Misinformation can hinder progress by diverting attention and resources away from verifiable leads.”

Tanya Searcy Kenney Owen Tillman Kenney (Tanya Searcy Kenney via Facebook) loading...

From New Jersey to South Carolina

Kenney, a 2024 graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School, was a freshman at the College of Charleston. Friends last saw him around 2 a.m. on Oct. 31, walking near campus after attending a Halloween gathering. His family said he had been wearing a Boston Celtics jersey that night.

Kenney’s parents, Tanya and Tillman Kenney, have been in Charleston since the search began, working closely with police and local volunteers.