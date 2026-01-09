☑️ New $800M, 252-bed RWJBarnabas hospital in Tinton Falls cleared to open by 2032

☑️ Acute care, emergency services, and behavioral health will remain in Long Branch

☑️ Legislation creates a 10-year pilot program to allow acute care in both locations

LONG BRANCH — The state health commissioner has given the final green light for RWJ Barnabas Health's new hospital at the Vogel Medical Center, with some requirements that will address local concerns.

The approval of the Certificate of Need application will allow the 252-bed, $800 million acute care hospital in Tinton Falls to move forward with a goal of completion by 2032. The approval came with the requirement that acute care will remain indefinitely at Monmouth Medical Center, including emergency department and outpatient surgery services, specialty clinics and imaging services.

The behavioral health hospital with both inpatient and outpatient services stays in Long Branch as well. An arrangement will also have to be made with NJ Transit to provide free transportation between the two facilities.

The compromise was reached with the support of legislation that would create a pilot program at Monmouth Medical Center and the new facility for at least 10 years. The health commissioner would be able to extend the program.

Pallone accuses RWJBarnabas of prioritizing profits over patients

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District, supported the initial plan for the medical center at the former Fort Monmouth but pushed back during the final part of the application process. The Democrat accused RWJ of putting "profits over people" and abandoning Long Branch for a significantly wealthier, less diverse suburb.

“I am glad I was able to lift the voices of those who would be most impacted by this move, and I am truly thankful for all those involved that made this happen. While I can fully appreciate the value of a new hospital in Tinton Falls I could not let that be at the expense of those in the Long Branch area that face the biggest barriers to health care,” Pallone said in a written statement.

RWJBarnabas Health Executive Vice President George Helmy disagreed with the notion that Long Branch residents would lose the level of health care that Monmouth Medical Center provided.

"This has always been our mission, and we have never wavered. We are grateful for the support and partnership of the Murphy Administration, Congressman Pallone, Senator Vin Gopal, Assemblymembers Donlon and Peterpaul and thank them for their continued efforts on behalf of the families we all serve," Helmy said. "This pilot program seeks to continue the investments and care delivered by our incredible team at Monmouth Medical Center, which was heralded by hundreds of speakers in the public hearing."

Hackensack Meridian Health, which was concerned about the impact of the move to Vogel, said it will continue to pursue all available avenues to make sure Long Branch, Neptune, and the broader Monmouth County community have reliable access to vital care.

