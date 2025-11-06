🚨 National Guard recruiter who admitted to sexual assault now missing after skipping sentencing.

🚨 Shawn Nguyen pleaded guilty to assaulting a 16-year-old girl in his car behind the Hamilton Mall.

🚨 Authorities have issued a warrant and are asking the public for help locating him.

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A former New Jersey Army National Guard member who admitted to the sexual assault of a teenage girl in a mall parking lot is now a wanted fugitive.

On June 17, Shawn Nguyen pleaded guilty to third-degree official misconduct and third-degree child endangerment, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

His recommended sentence was five years in prison, plus two years of parole ineligibility. After his release, Nguyen would have to register as a sex offender and be under parole supervision for life.

However, the 46-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident did not appear for his sentencing hearing on Oct. 28, the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office said to New Jersey 101.5.

Now, a warrant is out for his arrest. According to court records, he is 5-foot-6-inches and weighs around 160 pounds.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 609-909-7200.

This 2018 photo shows Staff Sgt. Shawn Nguyen, who resigned after he was charged with sexual assault (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Vasquez) This 2018 photo shows Staff Sgt. Shawn Nguyen, who resigned after he was charged with sexual assault (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Vasquez) loading...

Assault behind Hamilton Mall detailed by prosecutors

Nguyen was arrested on March 11, 2024 — nearly two years after the victim first came forward.

According to the Hamilton police, the army recruiter used his official position to lure a 16-year-old girl out for a sexual assault.

Nguyen knew the victim, prosecutors said. He had given her a job at his family's nail salon and had promised to help her study for the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery.

Shocking details of the attack in parked car

The victim told police that after studying at his home, the then-42-year-old Nguyen suggested they go to the gym, Breaking AC reported, citing prosecutors.

However, instead of going to the gym, Nguyen told her to drink alcohol, and he parked behind the closed Sears at the Hamilton Mall.

Nguyen carried out the sexual assault in the parked car, then cleaned up after using wet wipes, prosecutors reportedly said.

Police found the teen victim at a nearby Wawa on Black Horse Pike.

Investigators said surveillance video showed Nguyen's vehicle parked at the mall, and they found a used wipe nearby. A rape kit also matched his DNA.

