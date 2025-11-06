Fright at Walmart: Man’s chilling threat sparks evacuation in Woodbridge
🚨 Man threatens to “kill all males” inside Woodbridge Walmart
🚨 Police evacuate store, take suspect into custody
🚨 Comes days after bomb threat disrupted Election Day voting in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE — A man threatening to "kill all males" resulted in the evacuation of a Walmart on Thursday morning.
Police officials said 911 calls were received from the Route 9 shopping center around 9 a.m. The callers said the man who made the deadly threat was ranting about human trafficking and religion. He also said he was armed.
ALSO READ: 'Not random' - Burlington County 7-Eleven shooting leaves 2 dead
Recent threats heighten tension in Woodbridge
Officers evacuated the store and arrested the man. Police said a gun was never shown in the store or found.
Chief Law Enforcement Officer Brian Murphy did not disclose the man's identity or whether any charges were filed.
A day earlier, voting at the Avenel Middle School was moved after an email made a bomb threat, which turned out to be not credible. Polling locations in seven counties also received threats.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Comparing New Jersey's 2025 election results, county by county
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5