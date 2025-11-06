🚨 Man threatens to “kill all males” inside Woodbridge Walmart

🚨 Police evacuate store, take suspect into custody

🚨 Comes days after bomb threat disrupted Election Day voting in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE — A man threatening to "kill all males" resulted in the evacuation of a Walmart on Thursday morning.

Police officials said 911 calls were received from the Route 9 shopping center around 9 a.m. The callers said the man who made the deadly threat was ranting about human trafficking and religion. He also said he was armed.

Police respond to threats made by a man inside the Walmart store on Route 1 at Route 184 in Woodbridge Nov. 6, 2025 Police respond to threats made by a man inside the Walmart store on Route 1 at Route 184 in Woodbridge Nov. 6, 2025 (Francisco Vasquez) loading...

Recent threats heighten tension in Woodbridge

Officers evacuated the store and arrested the man. Police said a gun was never shown in the store or found.

Chief Law Enforcement Officer Brian Murphy did not disclose the man's identity or whether any charges were filed.

A day earlier, voting at the Avenel Middle School was moved after an email made a bomb threat, which turned out to be not credible. Polling locations in seven counties also received threats.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom