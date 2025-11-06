Fright at Walmart: Man’s chilling threat sparks evacuation in Woodbridge

Fright at Walmart: Man’s chilling threat sparks evacuation in Woodbridge

Police respond to threats made by a man inside the Walmart store on Route 1 at Route 184 in Woodbridge Nov. 6, 2025 (Francisco Vasquez)

🚨 Man threatens to “kill all males” inside Woodbridge Walmart

🚨 Police evacuate store, take suspect into custody

🚨 Comes days after bomb threat disrupted Election Day voting in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE — A man threatening to "kill all males" resulted in the evacuation of a Walmart on Thursday morning.

Police officials said 911 calls were received from the Route 9 shopping center around 9 a.m. The callers said the man who made the deadly threat was ranting about human trafficking and religion. He also said he was armed.

ALSO READ: 'Not random' - Burlington County 7-Eleven shooting leaves 2 dead

Police respond to threats made by a man inside the Walmart store on Route 1 at Route 184 in Woodbridge Nov. 6, 2025 (Francisco Vasquez)
loading...

Recent threats heighten tension in Woodbridge

Officers evacuated the store and arrested the man. Police said a gun was never shown in the store or found.

Chief Law Enforcement Officer Brian Murphy did not disclose the man's identity or whether any charges were filed.

A day earlier, voting at the Avenel Middle School was moved after an email made a bomb threat, which turned out to be not credible. Polling locations in seven counties also received threats.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Comparing New Jersey's 2025 election results, county by county

A look at who won each county in the 2025 gubernatorial election, as well as who each county voted for in the 2024 presidential election (which was won by President Trump nationally even though he lost New Jersey) and the 2021 gubernatorial race (won by Gov. Phil Murphy).

Democrat Mikie Sherrill flipped five counties previously won by Trump or Ciattarrelli.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Filed Under: Crime, Middlesex County, Woodbridge
Categories: Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM