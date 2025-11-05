🚨 Bomb threat email to Passaic police came from a Russian address

PASSAIC — The threat emailed to police about a bomb left at the entrance to the voting area of a Passaic County voting location on Election Day included details about the device and a motive and was sent from a Russian email address, according to NJ.com.

This is similar to the email sent to a Toms River Regional School District official about a bomb left at the Cedar Grove School in Toms River and viewed by New Jersey 101.5. The Toms River email said the threat was “for political purposes” but did not include any other statement. It explained that a manifesto attached to the email email explained the "general motives" for leaving the bomb and how it was "builder (sic)."

"I am not even very good for chemistry so please be aware! Bomb can go boom before because mechanism is not perfect, and that happened at previous location. Call bomb squad, they will evacuate, see real bomb, and then investigation will shut down voting all day," the email says.

"I voted" stickers (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) "I voted" stickers (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

Juvenile arrested in North Brunswick school threat unrelated to other threats

A juvenile was arrested in North Brunswick on Tuesday afternoon for a threat made against the Livingston Park Elementary. Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Brynn Flynn told New Jersey 101.5 there is no evidence "at this time" of a connection with the threats made against voting locations made in Bergen, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic counties.

Voting was extended by an hour at schools in Passaic and Paterson where voting was delayed because of the threat. Judge Barbara Buono Stanton, also ruled that on a Republican appeal that ballots completed between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. should be provisional.

No arrests have been announced in the other threats.

