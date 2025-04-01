Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and his mom writing a cookbook
If you thought Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino only knew his way around the gym, tanning booth, and laundry room, think again.
The "Jersey Shore" star is stepping into the kitchen with his mom, Linda Sorrentino, and writing a new cookbook, “Sunday Dinner with the Sorrentinos.”
Published by BenBella Books, this family-inspired collection of recipes promises to bring a taste of the Sorrentino household straight to yours.
The Situation in the kitchen
He announced on Instagram that the recipes will be “the meals my mom has been making for years, passed down through generations, filled with love, tradition, and, of course, incredible flavors. We can’t wait to share this journey with you all!”
It won’t be just a cookbook. It will also have stories of Sorrentino’s family and many old photos.
Heck, maybe they could even include a section on how to save a choking victim. Remember when Sorrentino and his wife had to save their 2-year-old boy’s life when he choked on pasta in the kitchen? They were heroes. Always a "situation" with this guy!
Mom back in the spotlight
This cookbook will hardly be his mom Linda’s first brush with fame. Back in 2014, she was part of “The Sorrentinos” reality show. Linda Sorrentino was also on an episode of “Say Yes To The Dress” on TLC helping her daughter Melissa pick out a wedding gown.
The cookbook “Sunday Dinner with the Sorrentinos” has no specific release date at this time.
