Here’s where you might run into Robert DeNiro in NJ in April

If you've ever dreamed of catching a live glimpse of the “Goodfellas,” “Taxi Driver” icon Robert DeNiro, you might just be in luck if you know where to look.

A Netflix movie called "The Whisper Man” is in pre-production and shooting in New Jersey next month. Before we tell you where, a little about the what.

“The Whisper Man” sounds like an intense film. A psychological thriller, the plot, according to IMDb.com: “When his 8-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as 'The Whisper Man.'"

Filming will happen in North Plainfield on April 7 from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. According to a letter sent to affected neighbors, the film shoot will be in the area of Rockview Terrace and Greenbrook Road by the Stony Brook and Green Acres Park.

While DeNiro is the biggest star on the project, he’s not the only one. Michelle Monaghan of “The White Lotus” and Adam Scott of “Severance" and "Parks and Recreation" star as well.

Here’s the best part. If taking a day off work to stalk from the sidewalks to catch a glimpse of these actors doesn’t seem like a sure thing, they’re also looking for background extras.

Hey, if you can’t stalk ‘em, join ‘em. Here’s how.

To apply to be an extra for “The Whisper Man”, visit the Grant Wilfley Casting website for details.

The role will pay $180 for 10 hours for non-SAG members.

