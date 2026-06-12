This Clark, NJ pizzeria was just reviewed by Barstool’s Dave Portnoy
As New Jerseyans, we know that our pizza is superior, but it’s still nice when an outsider confirms it.
Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy has made a career out of that with his One Bite Pizza reviews and he’s back in the Garden State trying out our various pizzerias.
In one of his most recent videos, Portnoy stopped in Union County to try Pompeii Pizza in Clark.
Dave Portnoy visits Pompeii Pizza
He described the pizza as “light,” which is to his liking. Even more important is that it had a “pretty good undercarriage.”
Thank goodness, because the man hates a floppy pizza.
“Good, light, thin pizza… 7.6? I think this is a solid 7.6.”
Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Review for Pompeii Pizza: 7.6
“I could house this in four seconds,” he says with a full mouth.
Pompeii Pizzeria is located at 72 Westfield Ave in Clark, NJ. They’re open during the following hours:
Monday: 11:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 11:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Thursday: 11:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 11:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Saturday: 11:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
It’s a shame that Portnoy only reviews plain pies, because according to Pompeii’s website, no trip to Clark is complete without trying the famous Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie.
El Presidente will have to go back for that because it sounds really good.
Has Dave Portnoy reviewed your favorite pizzeria? Take a look at some of the Garden State restaurants he’s visited.
Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.