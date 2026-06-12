This Clark, NJ pizzeria was just reviewed by Barstool’s Dave Portnoy

As New Jerseyans, we know that our pizza is superior, but it’s still nice when an outsider confirms it.

Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy has made a career out of that with his One Bite Pizza reviews and he’s back in the Garden State trying out our various pizzerias.

In one of his most recent videos, Portnoy stopped in Union County to try Pompeii Pizza in Clark.

Michael Hickey, Getty Images Michael Hickey, Getty Images

Dave Portnoy visits Pompeii Pizza

He described the pizza as “light,” which is to his liking. Even more important is that it had a “pretty good undercarriage.”

Thank goodness, because the man hates a floppy pizza.

“Good, light, thin pizza… 7.6? I think this is a solid 7.6.”

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Review for Pompeii Pizza: 7.6

“I could house this in four seconds,” he says with a full mouth.

Pompeii Pizzeria is located at 72 Westfield Ave in Clark, NJ. They’re open during the following hours:

Monday: 11:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 11:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Thursday: 11:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Pompeii Pizza | Edited using Canva (Townsquare Media) Pompeii Pizza | Edited using Canva (Townsquare Media)

It’s a shame that Portnoy only reviews plain pies, because according to Pompeii’s website, no trip to Clark is complete without trying the famous Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie.

El Presidente will have to go back for that because it sounds really good.

Has Dave Portnoy reviewed your favorite pizzeria? Take a look at some of the Garden State restaurants he’s visited.

Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. This isn't the entire list, but it's a small sample to get you started. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for June (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of June. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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