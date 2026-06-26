🐱 A Hunterdon County cat sanctuary has reached an incredible milestone, rescuing its 5,000th cat — a shy Siamese kitten named Violet.

❤️ Tabby's Place has spent 23 years saving disabled, abandoned and critically ill cats that many shelters couldn't take.

🏡 More than 120 special-needs cats still call the Ringoes sanctuary home, waiting for loving families and forever homes.

RINGOES — A cage-free cat sanctuary in Hunterdon County has a very special milestone to celebrate.

Hunterdon County cat sanctuary celebrates rescue of 5,000th cat

Tabby’s Place: A Cat Sanctuary in Ringoes just saved its 5,000th cat, a kitten named Violet.

Tabby’s Place opened in 2003 with a mission to rescue the cats “nobody else wanted,” and the belief that each life is precious.

How one New Jersey man's grief created a world-renowned cat rescue

Facing the death of his cat, Tabby, founder Jonathan Rosenberg turned his grief into the power to change the world. He created this sanctuary where forgotten cats would be cherished, loved, and given a second chance.

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Parsley is at Tabby's Place looking for her forever home (Tabby's Place) Parsley is at Tabby's Place looking for her forever home (Tabby's Place)

Now, 23 years later, and 5,000 cats later, Tabby’s Place is known worldwide as the champion of the individual feline.

Tabby’s Place prioritizes the most vulnerable, from paraplegic and diabetic cats to frail orphans and abandoned seniors.

This cage-free cat haven as welcomed cats from as near as New Jersey, and as far away as Beirut, Lebanon.

Violet is the 5,000th cat rescued by Tabby's Place in Ringoes (Tabby's Place) Violet is the 5,000th cat rescued by Tabby's Place in Ringoes (Tabby's Place)

The 5,000th rescue, Violet, is a bashful Siamese kitten born outdoors. “Without Tabby’s Place, Violet would have been as helpless as a wildflower in the wind. But now, she becomes the 5,000th story of feisty love against impossible odds; the ragged baby has been adopted,” Tabby’s Place said.

Olive is at Tabby's Place looking for her forever home (Tabby's Place) Olive is at Tabby's Place looking for her forever home (Tabby's Place)

Other alumni from Tabby’s Place include blind Polly, the survivor of a war zone, and Carrot, a jubilant injured stray who waited a decade to be adopted.

Special-needs cats still waiting for forever homes in New Jersey

Inside, there are still more than 120 much-loved misfits who were rejected elsewhere, but are accepted here, including Olive, a paraplegic, who has been at Tabby’s Place for 10 years, and Berry, born with spina bifida.

Berry is at Tabby's Place looking for his forever home (Tabby's Place) Berry is at Tabby's Place looking for his forever home (Tabby's Place)

To take a tour of Tabby’s Place, or find out how you can help these cats and the sanctuary continue to thrive, visit here.

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