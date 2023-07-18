📸 A Ringoes man is charged with child endangerment

RARITAN TOWNSHIP — A Ringoes man is accused of using his cell phone to record a girl under 13 years old in a changing room earlier this year.

Ron Rothman, 49, was arrested on Monday, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said. He is charged with first-degree child endangerment, two counts of third-degree child endangerment, and a count each of third and fourth-degree invasion of privacy.

In March, a young girl went to the Raritan Township police and reported that a stranger used a cell phone to record her while she was undressing in a changing room at the Kohl's at the Flemington Mall along Route 202, officials said.

An investigation led detectives to Rothman. A search of his phone found multiple recordings from the changing room, according to prosecutors.

The search also found that Rothman had other images and videos of other unidentified children being sexually abused on his phone, authorities said.

Detectives are continuing their investigation. Rothman may face additional criminal charges once it is complete, according to officials. He is being held at Warren County jail pending a hearing on Tuesday.

It's not the first time Rothman has been accused of filming people without their consent.

Rothman was arrested by the NYPD in 2017 and charged with a felony count of unlawful surveillance, reported NBC 4 New York. Police said that he used a cell phone and a camera disguised as a cell phone charger to record people in the bathroom at an Airbnb he was renting.

