Police: NJ woman set home ablaze, charged with attempted murder

A grand jury has given the green light to an attempted murder charge and arson charges against a Hunterdon County woman who authorities say intentionally started a fire in the home where she was living.

Onika Johnson, 44, was arrested on Aug. 9, 2023, following a months-long investigation into a house fire in the Ringoes section of East Amwell Township.

In the early morning hours of May 21, police responded to a fire in a home along Whitetail Way, which was occupied by several family members and tenants, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.

An investigation determined that the fire had originated in the garage of the residence, and it was done on purpose, officials said.

Further investigation determined that Johnson, a tenant at the house, was the individual behind the blaze, which caused significant damage and could have killed the home's other occupants.

No injuries were reported.

The prosecutor's office announced on Thursday that a grand jury returned an indictment on charges against Johnson. Charges include one count of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated arson, three counts of arson, and three counts of criminal mischief.

Johnson is being held at the Warren County Correctional Center.

New Jersey 101.5 is attempting to reach Johnson's attorney for comment.

