A Hunterdon County woman has been charged with attempted murder for intentionally starting a fire in the garage of the home where she and others were living, the county prosecutor's office says.

Onika Johnson, 44, of the Ringoes section of East Amwell Township, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated arson, and third-degree criminal mischief, officials say.

Officials were called to a fire in the early morning hours of May 21, at 8 Whitetail Way in Ringoes. The residence was occupied by several family members and tenants, including Johnson, officials say.

It was determined by investigators that the fire was intentionally set in the garage, and that Johnson was responsible.

"Aggravated arson is more than a crime against property — it is a crime against the person and, in this case, a personal invasion that endangered the lives, safety, and dignity of the victims in their own home," said Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson.

The blaze caused significant structural damage to the home, but no injuries were reported.

Johnson is scheduled to make a court appearance on Aug. 15.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey