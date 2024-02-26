NJ shopping plaza fire destroys a Walgreens, food pantry

🔥The fire heavily damaged a Walgreens and several businesses Sunday night

CLINTON — Fire lit up the nighttime sky in a blaze that heavily damaged a Walgreens and several smaller stores at a small shopping center on Sunday night.

Video of the fire at the shopping plaza on old Route 22 (Route 173) in Clinton shows the fire's biggest impact on the Walgreens. The Fire & EMS Alerts Of Hunterdon & Warren County NJ Facebook page reported the roof over Walgreens collapsed.

Other businesses in the plaza include Just Sub, JD’s Wine & Spirits and the Open Cupboard food pantry and thrift store.

The fire was extinguished by 11:20 p.m. but the building was being monitored for hot spots. One firefighter was treated at the scene by EMTs, according to the page.

Food pantry 'wiped out'

The High Bridge Reformed Church, which operates the food pantry, said it was also heavily damaged.

"Devastated by the news that the shopping center that houses our Open Cupboard Food Pantry has been wiped out by a fire. Total loss. Praying for the work of rebuilding and for the many families who rely on this place for their daily bread," the church wrote on its Facebook page.

The pantry serves 8,600 people between its two locations in Clinton and another in Washington Township, according to its website.

The Clinton fire and police departments on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

