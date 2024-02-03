The Hunterdon County Wine Train Express is a great NJ experience

This year try a unique and tasty way to explore Hunterdon County, get on board the Hunterdon County Wine Train. Enjoy award-winning wines, delicious food, and great scenery.

The fun begins with a trip aboard the Black River & Western Railroad Wine Train taking you from Flemington, NJ to the Old York Cellars in Ringoes, NJ.

You will experience taste testing and enjoy a lunch overlooking the picturesque vineyards.

Guest check-in is at 11:15 a.m. and the train departs at 11:30 a.m. On board will be a wine representative from Old York Cellars who will provide history and background on what you are about to experience.

Upon arriving in Ringoes you will be treated to a wine pairing with cheese, charcuterie and chocolate followed by a winery lunch selected specifically by the chef.

After enjoying a wonderful dining and wine-tasting experience, patrons will have time to explore the grounds of the vineyard after the walk around the shuttle will take you back to the Ringoes train station where you will enjoy the train trip back and you’ll arrive back at the Flemington Train Station at 3:40 p.m.

There are only twelve dates between April 13th and September 14th and the tour and train runs rain or shine. Tickets are transferable but non-cancellable unless there is severe weather or mechanical problems.

Tickets are $99.00 per person.

This is a full-day experience where you can enjoy a day exploring Hunterdon County while tasting award-winning wines and imbibing on a complete food experience

