Search continues now for Route 202 bridge jumper into Delaware River
🔴 A man jumped from the Route 202 toll bridge over the Delaware River
🔴 The search continued Wednesday
LAMBERTVILLE — A New Jersey man who jumped off the Route 202 toll bridge spanning the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey remains missing following a search on Tuesday.
The 77-year-old man from Ringoes was reported to have jumped off the northbound side of the crossing also known as the New Hope-Lambertville Toll Bridge around 9:45 a.m., according to State Police trooper Troy McNair.
McNair said the search is ongoing Wednesday.
Multiple agencies respond from NJ and PA
Firefighters from both sides of the river including Flemington-Raritan, Hopewell, Point Pleasant, PA, Serentsville, West Amwell, and the Bucks County Special Response Team joined Lambertville in the initial search.
If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988, the NJ Hopeline at 1-855-654-6735 or the Pennsylania Support & Referral Hotline at 855-284-2494. Click here to chat online with a trained counselor.
