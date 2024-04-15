Shad Fest returns! Annual street fair in cute Lambertville, NJ

There are various signs of spring: robins, crocuses, and, in Lambertville, Shad Fest.

What is Shad Fest?

It’s a cool event in Lambertville, where everyone gathers to celebrate the American Shad’s journey up the Delaware River. It’s like the town throws a big party for these fish.

At Shad Fest, artisans from all over set up booths showcasing their crafts; things like handmade jewelry, quirky home decor, you name it. And the food? There’s this one stand that makes Shad & Shrimp Fritters, and they’re to die for. Even if you’re not into fish, there’s plenty of other yummy stuff to try.

From the event’s website:

Everything from taco salads to fried Calamari! There will also be the tried and true favorites: shad chowder, hot dogs, fried oreos, hamburgers, fries and fresh lemonade for the traditionalists! Don’t forget to try some of Wild Bill’s Olde Fashion Soda featuring wonderful homemade sodas like root beer, cream soda and sasparilla.

Now, it’s not just about shopping and eating. The festival has this artsy side, too, with a poster art contest that supports local scholarships. Artists create these stunning posters inspired by shad, and they’re auctioned off for a good cause.

You’ve got live music setting the mood, kids running around with face paint, and a beer garden where you can chill with a cold one. It’s the kind of place where you bump into old friends and make new ones, all while celebrating this little fish that’s a big deal in Lambertville.

Rain or shine, Shad Fest is the highlight of spring in Lambertville. It’s not just an event; it’s a tradition!

This year’s Shad Festival, the 41st, takes place April 20-21, from 11 AM to 5 PM.

