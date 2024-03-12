3 NJ towns are finalists for ‘best small town in the Northeast’

An expert panel has come up with a list of what they believe are the 20 best small towns in the Northeast region of the country.

Three of them are right here in the Garden State.

And in April, based on votes from you, that list will be cut in half to create the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice list for 2024.

You can find the finalist list here. Voting by site visitors is open now and it will end on April 1.

The winning towns will be announced on April 10.

To make the cut, towns can't have a population of more than 25,000. They have been chosen for their "gorgeous scenery, historic charm, local cuisine, and cultural attractions."

NJ towns in the top 20

Photo by Dan Mall on Unsplash Photo by Dan Mall on Unsplash loading...

Cape May (Cape May County)

10Best page

From USA Today:

Known as “America’s first seaside resort,” Cape May was already a beach vacation destination by the mid-1700s, serving the people of nearby Philadelphia. Over time, the enclave evolved into a gorgeous Victorian gingerbread home showcase, with only San Francisco having a larger collection of these structures. Touring the homes is a must-do, as is visiting the beach, wandering the old-fashioned boardwalk, eating some saltwater taffy, and visiting the Harriet Tubman Museum.

Morristown (Google Maps) Morristown (Google Maps) loading...

Morristown (Morris County)

10Best page

From USA Today:

Morristown, New Jersey, steeped in Revolutionary War history, invites exploration of its well-preserved colonial sites as well as its dynamic downtown scene. It’s also home to Morristown National Historic Park, with its many exhibits and opportunities for nature appreciation. The town attracts visitors all year long with its upscale dining, boutique shopping, and several cultural events.

Lambertville (Dennis Malloy / NJ 101.5) Lambertville (Dennis Malloy / NJ 101.5) loading...

Lambertville (Hunterdon County)

10Best page

From USA Today:

Just across the Delaware River from the popular Pennsylvania town of New Hope, the small town of Lambertville, New Jersey, is charming, lively, and offers much to see and do for both residents and visitors. There are great restaurants (some with outdoor patios in summer), plenty of locally owned boutiques, designer clothing and home decor shops, a music store, and other fun places to enjoy. And don’t miss a scenic stroll over the bridge to admire the waterfront views.

"We are very excited to be nominated as a finalist," Lambertville Mayor Andrew Nowick said in a news release. "From its beginnings in 1734 as the principal ferry crossing between New York and Philadelphia to the present day, Lambertville has thrived. Lambertvillians love being here and we think you will too."

