Catholic hospital in NJ to merge with major healthcare system

🏥 St. Peter’s has remained among single-hospital health systems

🏥 Merger would bring 8 NJ hospitals into network

🏥 Approvals needed from state, feds and the Church

New Jersey’s health provider landscape is shifting with plans announced for the Saint Peter’s Healthcare System to partner with Atlantic Health System.

A letter of intent has been signed by both parties, which clears the way for an official agreement to be reached within the coming months, pending approvals by state and federal officials as well as the Catholic church.

The merger would bring Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick into the same system as the seven hospitals already under Atlantic Health:

🏥 Overlook Medical Center in Summit

🏥 Morristown Medical Center in Morristown

🏥 Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown

🏥 Newton Medical Center in Newton

🏥 Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains

🏥 Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown

🏥 Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute in Madison

🏥 CentraState Healthcare System in Freehold (existing partnership)

With its roots planted over a century ago, Saint Peter’s University Hospital has continued to offer service as a 478-bed acute-care teaching hospital and a state-designated children’s hospital and regional perinatal center.

“The hospital industry has substantially transformed over the past 10 years, and we remain the only single-hospital health system in Middlesex County and one of the few remaining in New Jersey,” Saint Peter’s Healthcare System President and Chief Executive Officer Leslie Hirsch said in a written release.

“Although Saint Peter’s is stronger today than ever, throughout this journey it has become clear that to assure our future success, we need a strategic partner whose resources, capabilities and values are aligned with our mission.”

Atlantic Health System President and CEO Brian Gragnolati shared the excitement in the same release, adding “We are thrilled to partner with Saint Peter's to ensure that high quality, affordable and accessible care remains available to all who need it.”

In addition to its hospital, Saint Peter’s Healthcare System includes the network of Saint Peter’s Physician Associates, both primary and specialty care practices. It also has outpatient facilities including the CARES Surgicenter, Saint Peter’s Family Health Center, Saint Peter’s Health and Wellness Center, the Mary V. O’Shea Birth Center, Saint Peter’s Foundation and Saint Peter’s Health and Management Services Corp.

The system is sponsored by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Metuchen.

Atlantic Health System entails more than 550 sites of care, including its seven hospitals — as well as 24 urgent care centers, Atlantic Visiting Nurse and Atlantic Anywhere Virtual Visits, and Atlantic Medical Group, with more than 1,600 physicians and advanced practice providers.

