These are the 10 best hospitals in NJ, according to 2023 rankings

Out of close to 100 facilities that went under the microscope, 10 New Jersey hospitals met the high standards to be included in U.S. News & World Report's latest list of the best hospitals in the Garden State.

The report, now in its 34th year, scored close to 500 regional hospitals across the country.

U.S. News & World Report noted that it made some changes to its rating system for the 2023-2024 report.

"These include the introduction of outpatient outcomes in key specialty rankings and surgical ratings, the expanded inclusion of other outpatient data, an increased weight on objective quality measures, a reduced weight on expert opinion and more," the publication said.

The latest list includes an "honor roll" of the 22 best performing hospitals in the country. New Jersey doesn't appear on the list.

These are the 10 best hospitals in New Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report:

10. St. Joseph's University Medical Center — Paterson

St. Joseph's Medical Center in Paterson (Google Maps) St. Joseph's Medical Center in Paterson (Google Maps) loading...

8 (tie). Jefferson Health — Stratford, Cherry Hill, and Washington

Jefferson Health, Cherry Hill (Google Street View) Jefferson Health, Cherry Hill (Google Street View) loading...

8 (tie). AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center — Atlantic City

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City (Google Street View) AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City (Google Street View) loading...

7. Cooper University Health Care — Camden

Cooper University Health Care (Google Street View) Cooper University Health Care (Google Street View) loading...

6. Jersey Shore University Medical Center — Neptune

(Hackensack Meridian Health) (Hackensack Meridian Health) loading...

5. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital — New Brunswick

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick (Google Street View) Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick (Google Street View) loading...

4. Overlook Medical Center — Summit

Overlook Medical Center (Atlantic Health) Overlook Medical Center (Atlantic Health) loading...

3. Valley Hospital — Ridgewood

The Valley Hospital, Ridgewood Valley Hospital (Google Street View) loading...

2. Morristown Medical Center — Morristownn

Morristown Medical Center (Atlantic Health) Morristown Medical Center (Atlantic Health) loading...

1. Hackensack University Medical Center — Hackensack

Hackensack University Medical Center Hackensack University Medical Center (Rothman Orthopaedic Institute) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.

11 Bad Laundry Habits to Break Immediately Save time, money, and frustration with these simple laundry life hacks.