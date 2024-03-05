Search for missing person after car found in NJ forest

☑️ Elliot Ganiel was reported missing Sunday morning

☑️ His vehicle was found at a canoe launch in Wharton State Forest

☑️ Park police continued their search Tuesday from the ground and the air

NORTHFIELD — Law enforcement has been searching from the air and on the ground search for an individual who went missing and was last seen Saturday.

Northfield police said they were told Elliot Ganiel, 32, was reported missing from his home on Davis Avenue in Northfield on Saturday.

His family was notified Sunday morning that his vehicle was found at the Mullica River canoe launch within Wharton State Forest. The vehicle had many personal items inside, according to police.

Park Police began searching the water and woods of the forest with K-9s, drones and on foot, according to the NJ DEP.

6 ABC Action News reported the search was focused on an area along Nesco Road.

Elliot Ganiel (Northfield police)

Another search ended successfully

Ganiel is described as white, 5 foot 4 inches, approximately 140 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Ganiel transitioned from female to male and was initially identified by police as Heather Ganiel based on a New Jersey driver's license.

Anyone with information about Ganiel should call the DEP hotline at 1-877-927-6337 (1-877-WARN-DEP).

A search In Ringwood State Park for a lost hiker ended successfully on Monday. Carol Heimbach, 63, went hiking Sunday afternoon and didn't return prompting a search by Park Police. She was located Monday afternoon in Scottsburg, New York.

