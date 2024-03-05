‘Kia Boys,’ a teen gang inspired by TikTok, fuel crime in NJ and PA

Six teens found in a Radnor, PA parking lot breaking into cars

The teens took off in a stolen Hyundai and crashed

One of the teens was reported as missing from Camden

RADNOR, Pa. — Six Camden, New Jersey teens believed to be members of the so-called “Kia Gang” were arrested early Saturday morning after they attempted to steal several cars at an apartment complex.

Radnor Township Police Superintendent Christopher Flanagan told 6 ABC Action News they were called to an apartment complex on the 400 block of East Lancaster Avenue around 4 a.m. for a reported car theft. When police arrived a silver Hyundai quickly left the parking lot with police in pursuit.

The chase ended in a crash off Route 476 with six teens in the vehicle scattered into the woods, Flanagan told 6 ABC Action News. One teenage boy was reported by a homeowner as being in their garage, three teen girls were found hiding and two boys were found at a 7-Eleven store.

Map shows Radnor, PA and Camden Map shows Radnor, PA and Camden (Canva) loading...

One of the teens was reported missing

Flanagan told 6 ABC Action News the teens are part of the "Kia Boys" who are inspired by TikTok videos showing how to steal Kia and Hyundai brand vehicles. The car the teens were driving in Radnor was a Hyundai stolen from Philadelphia, according to Flanagan.

Police told Patch that the teens were found with wire cutters, screwdrivers, and a USB device that can be used to start certain vehicles. Detectives in Camden used FaceTime to identify the teens.

Camden County police spokesman Dan Keashen told New Jersey 101.5 that the phone of one of the teens that pinged in Radnor was reported to them as a missing person at the time. Keashen said police were told the teen was either in Philadelphia or in the suburban area known as the Main Line.

Keashen could not disclose details about the teen's possible criminal record due to his age. He said half the vehicles stolen in the city of Camden in 2023 were Kias or Hyundauis.

