Man goes into cardiac arrest at gym — Secaucus, NJ police step up

When I first started working in radio, I found a 24-hour gym so I could get a workout in before heading to the station. It was a break from the crowded evening workouts that were typical for my schedule.

Many of you are still squeezing the workout in whenever you can and this time of year the gyms are crowded.

Imagine you're on the treadmill and a guy next to you experiences a cardiac arrest. That happened right before Christmas this year when a man had a heart issue, stopped breathing, and collapsed.

Thankfully a bystander started CPR as the Secaucus police were called. Officers Christopher Boyko, Jonathan Padron, and Justin Pardo arrived within minutes and took over CPR, then deployed the gym's AED four times to get the man's heart beating again.

Special thanks to the guy at the gym minding his own business and greeting in a workout for jumping in immediately, his name is Juan Germosen. He deserves recognition as well.

Appreciate the quick response and actions on the part of the officers helping bring a man back to life. Another example of how our hero law enforcement officers never know what call they're gonna get when they report for their shift.

