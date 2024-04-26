Fairfield, NJ police rescue 46 dogs from smoke-filled building

Imagine you send your dog to the kennel because you have a few days to get away and you get a call from the provider that there's been a fire. Your heart races and you fear the worst.

Thankfully, the call that dog owners got from management at K9 Resorts in Fairfield was a happy one thanks to the Fairfield Police Department.

We hear about fires breaking out in commercial and retail buildings all the time, but sometimes the fire does more than damage property. Thankfully after a fire broke out at a smoke shop on Rt 46 last Saturday night, no one was hurt during the incident.

Unfortunately, the thick smoke filled the area and overwhelmed some local stores along the way including K9 Resorts pet hotel. In addition to the firefighters responding to deal with the blaze, police officers responded to the call.

Fairfield Officer Ryan Cleary was the first to respond. Officer Cleary immediately went in to secure the dogs who could have been harmed by the billowing smoke. He reported that it was chaos with dogs barking and potentially trapped in kennels everywhere.

The cops along with good Samaritans rescued 46 dogs in total. They were all moved to another facility where a vet came in to check on all of the dogs. The dogs are going to be OK.

