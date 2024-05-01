NYPD takes back Columbia campus — #BlueFriday honorees

Students, faculty, and parents have been on edge for the past couple of weeks as violent anti-Israel protestors stormed the Columbia campus, destroying property, intimidating and preventing Jewish students from entering campus buildings and illegally occupying an academic building.

Last night, the NYPD had solved the problem. Storming the campus with more than 100 officers took back the areas occupied by the protesters and arrested dozens offering them a free bus trip to police processing.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests AP loading...

According to reports from across the country, more than a thousand protestors have been arrested as ignorant mobs of antisemitic terrorist apologists have gone wild, blocking traffic, intimidating students, and occupying campus spaces.

At Columbia, the mob got violent, physically preventing Jewish students and professors from accessing campus, breaking windows, and barricading doors. Thankfully, the NYPD did their job and freed the campus of these nasty haters.

Free speech does not include the intimidation of people based on their religion. Free speech does not include violent acts and illegal occupation of public spaces. Free speech does include ignorance and radical political opinions, even those opinions which most normal people find offensive are protected.

But what we have seen for the past years from BLM, Antifa, and other radicals who think that their cop and America-hating rhetoric gives them a special, "above-the-law" status. It does not and it was great to see the NYPD put the latest outrageous actors in their place.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈