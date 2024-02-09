Video shows fleeing truck flipping on NJ Turnpike

🚨 Troopers were chasing a truck on the Turnpike near Newark Airport

🚨The box truck flipped onto its side

🚨 This is the latest dramatic crash on NJ toll roads

ELIZABETH — A police chase in broad daylight ended with a truck flipping over on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The dash cam footage shows at least a half dozen marked and unmarked State Police vehicles in high-speed pursuit of a Penske box truck in the inner lanes of the Turnpike near Exit 13A for Newark Liberty International Airport.

As the truck crosses the median, it catches the corner of a guard rail and flips over onto the passenger side, landing in the left lane.

Flipped over box truck on the NJ Turnpike 2/8/24 Flipped over box truck on the NJ Turnpike 2/8/24 (@truckdriversforlife via Instagram) loading...

Troopers swarm the box truck

All traffic, including a tractor-trailer, came to an immediate halt as the troopers swarmed the truck with their guns drawn.

One trooper climbed the overturned truck to the driver's side and opened up the door. Smoke appears to be coming from the undercarriage of the truck as the video ends.

The NJ DOT reported an overturned truck on their X account around 1:55 p.m. in the outer roadway north of Exit 13A, blocking two of four lanes.

State Police on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about the incident.

Airborne on the Parkway

On Thursday morning, dramatic video captured a black Toyota using the shoulder to pass a vehicle on the northbound Garden State Parkway Thursday morning.

State Police said the driver lost control as it clipped the edge of a bump truck behind a work crew. The sedan went airborne and spun several times before landing on its roof.

In a new video posted by The Lakewood Scoop, members of the work crew are seen rushing to the car. A worker is seen helping the driver out of the vehicle through the passenger side. The driver stands up and walks on his own to the side of the highway.

State Police on Friday had no update on the condition of the driver or disclose if any summons had been issued.

