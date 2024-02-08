NJ crash like out of a movie: Speeding car rolls over on Parkway

✅ The sedan tried to pass a SUV on the Parkway by using the shoulder

✅ It wound up speeding up an embankment spewing dirt behind it

✅After re-entering the highway it landed on its roof in the left and center lanes

ABERDEEN – The driver of a sedan walked away from a crash on the Garden State Parkway Thursday morning after flipping several times that looked like a scene out of a movie.

Video posted by The Lakewood Scoop opens with a black Toyota coming up the right shoulder of the local lanes passing a vehicle near Exit 118 in Aberdeen around 9:30 a.m. at a high rate of speed.

State Police spokesman Troy McNair said the driver lost control. The video shows it going up onto a small grassy embankment spewing dirt and dust behind it.

It came back down towards the roadway catching the end of the attenuator, or bump truck, parked on the shoulder in back of a work crew narrowly missing a guard rail.

Crash on the Garden State Parkway near Exit 118 in Aberdeen 2/8/24 Crash on the Garden State Parkway near Exit 118 in Aberdeen 2/8/24 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Spinning in the air

The sedan went airborne spinning in the air several times before landing on its roof in the center and left lanes. The impact sent parts of the car all over the roadway into the adjacent express lanes.

No other vehicles were near the sedan when it landed.

The witness who took the video told the Scoop the driver got out of the vehicle on their own. State Police spokesman Troy McNair said the driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.

