The first Sprouts Farmers Market in Monmouth County is set to open

One new Sprouts Market is set to open in Monmouth County, while another one is being canceled.

The new Sprouts in Aberdeen, will open the first week of June, while another one being planned in Wall has pulled its application.

According to APP.com, the new Aberdeen store will be almost 23,000 square feet and will employ 95 people. It’s going in Aberdeen Plaza on Rte. 35 where an A&P grocery store used to be.

There will be a job fair for the new store; the two in-person events will be held May 1 & 2 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Edison. Prospective applicants can apply online at about.sprouts.com/careers/.

Sprouts Farmers Market is a supermarket chain that specializes in fresh, natural, and organic foods. It offers a wide selection of products including fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, natural body care, and household items.

The company employs approximately 35,000 workers and operates over 380 stores across 23 states in the United States.

App.com reports that the application for the proposed Wall store was pulled after resident unhappiness with the increase in traffic that would come with a new grocery store, although no specific reason was given for why the application was pulled by the real estate developer.

