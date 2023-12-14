Man fatally struck along Route 35 in Aberdeen, NJ

🔴The man was found on Route 35 around 11:15 p.m. Monday night

🔴The driver remained at the scene

ABERDEEN — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Route 35 in Aberdeen late Monday night.

Monmouth County First Assistant Prosecutor Julia Alonso said the man was hit around 11:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes between Prospect Avenue and Amboy Road in the Cliffwood Beach section of Aberdeen.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who struck the man remained at the crash.

Map shows location of fatal crash between Prospect Ave and Amboy Rd in Aberdeen Map shows location of fatal crash between Prospect Ave and Amboy Rd in Aberdeen (Canva) loading...

Three dozen fatal crashes

No charges have been filed and the identities of those involved have not been disclosed, according to Alonso.

It is the 36th fatal crash in Monmouth County and third on Route 35 in 2023, according to State Police records.

