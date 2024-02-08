3 new, must-try restaurants at the Jersey Shore

Anyone who is brave enough to open a restaurant has their work cut out for them. Especially in New Jersey.

The pandemic was devastating for the food and beverage industry here. Even in good times, most new restaurants fail within five years.

Here are three new restaurants for you to try that sound amazing. Even better, they’re all at the Jersey Shore.

The Mainstay

525 Cookman Avenue

Asbury Park

Chef James Avery has reimagined his former Bonney Read seafood eatery. Njmonthly.com describes The Mainstay as part bar, part restaurant with a comfortable vibe, rattan couches and a “beachy-yet-hipsterish aesthetic.” They do craft cocktails and their enticing menu is reasonably priced. They do a happy hour Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Lita

1055 Route 34

Aberdeen

This might be all you need to know…Esquire just named them one the best new restaurants in America. Wow!

It’s an Iberian restaurant under chef David Viana and it’s named after his Portuguese mother Rosa Lita. The delicious food is inspired by his grandmother’s old world recipes and only a three-course, prix-fixe menu ($78) is available. On Portuguese food, their website states “Viana is excited to use his talents and perspective, to bring new life to a cuisine that has suffered years of neglect and boredom.”

Maison Bleue

653 Washington Street

Cape May

They say French restaurants are hard to find in Cape May. Until now. Newly opened French restaurant Maison Bleue is said to have amazing food but without the intimidating stuffy vibe you might expect from a classy French place.

As of February 8 2024 they’re now operating out of The Hugh B&B on Washington Street. And while chef Anthony Depasquale offers high-end French dishes that have received rave reviews he’s also offering things like grass-fed Wagyu cheeseburgers for those shier diners. Important to note they are a BYOB establishment.

Wherever you choose, happy dining Jersey Shore style!

