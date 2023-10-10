NJ teacher wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Weird times on “Wheel of Fortune” last week. It was a week to honor all educators by having them on as contestants. With low teacher pay I’m sure they all could have used the money.

First weird thing that happened is for only the fourth time since landing on the show in 1982 Vanna White missed the tapings. She contracted Covid-19 and while she only has a mild case she was not allowed to be on set.

Then in another odd moment, it was announced that 2023 California Teacher of the Year Bridgette Donald-Blue would be filling in for Vanna.

Wheel Of Fortune Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary Getty Images loading...

Next weird and embarrassing thing to happen? The graphics came on screen promoting “Teacher’s Week” as if it were to only honor one particular teacher.

Correct spelling should have been teachers’ with the apostrophe after the s not before it. This just had to happen on a week saluting education. D'oh!

Youtube Screengrab Youtube Screengrab loading...

New Jersey was represented by a teacher from Aberdeen.

Sam Levine is with Lloyd Road Elementary School. He made it to the bonus round and with most letters filled in before the clock began ticking, he made short work of completing the puzzle, which was “PRACTICAL JOKE.”

Take a look as Mr. Levine finds out his prize.

Yep, it was no joke when he discovered he won a new car. A beautiful red Nissan.

Not sure if that’s gas or electric, but he won it before Gov. Murphy’s mandates kick in, so he’s safe either way.

Youtube Screengrab Youtube Screengrab loading...

LOOK: Do you know these iconic quotes from '70s TV shows Stacker looked through the vast array of groundbreaking 1970s television and identified 25 of its most iconic (and most memorable) quotes. Gallery Credit: Sofia Voss

Celebrity Kids Who Look Exactly Like Their Famous Parents

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.