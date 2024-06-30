Hey Bagel Nook fans: iconic bagel shop opening two new NJ locations
As if New Jerseyans weren’t passionate enough about our superior bagels, we went and overloaded them.
At least that’s what they’re doing at The Bagel Nook, known for their colorful and flavorful bagels.
The good news for the Garden State is that they have two new locations coming soon.
According to their website:
We started humbly but with a grand plan: To create the finest, most craziest bagels this world has ever tasted, end of story.
If you haven’t experience the craziness of their bagels, just take a look at what they have to offer:
The Cookie Monster overload bagel: an Oreo bagel with cookie monster cream cheese, Oreos, and chocolate chip cookies.
The Sugar Cookie overload bagel: consisting of sugar cookie cream cheese, sugar cookies, and sprinkles on a tie dye bagel.
Princeton themed bagels.
The Fruity Pebble overload bagel: a Fruity Pebble bagel with birthday cake cream cheese and strawberries in the middle.
They also offer other tasty treats like sandwiches, breakfast platters, omelets, and donuts. You can read their full menu here.
One of the new Bagel Nook locations will be at 1071 Route 34 in Aberdeen, NJ.
The other new store will be opening in August at 1868 Route 35 South in Middletown, NJ.
Official opening dates have not yet been announced.
