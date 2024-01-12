NJ makes it harder for teens to get license — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:
⬛ Here we go again, NJ: Another rain and wind storm
Our weather has been very active lately. And there is no sign things will be quieting down any time soon.
⬛ Diners at this NJ restaurant may want to get vaccinated for Hep-A
DEPTFORD — If you recently dined at the Olive Garden in the Gloucester County township, you may want to consider getting the vaccine for Hepatitis A, according to the Gloucester County Health Department.
The announcement comes after a Deptford Olive Garden food handler recently tested positive for the disease.
⬛ Cargo ship officer says crew is 'broken' over deaths in blaze
UNION — A top officer of an Italian cargo ship that caught fire last summer in one of America's busiest seaports broke down in sobs Thursday recalling his crew's initial efforts to put out the blaze, saying they “are broken” that two New Jersey fire captains lost their lives battling the blaze.
⬛ NJ mandates 50 driving hours for teens — how can you prove it?
Advocates for road safety were delivered a big win at the start of 2024, when Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill into law that requires young permit holders to undergo dozens of practice hours behind the wheel before being able to earn their license.
Now the state has to get the rule up and running, and it'll be up to teens' parents or guardians to prove that the required driving was actually performed.
⬛ NJ gas station under investigation after bad gas stalls cars
CAMDEN – A Conoco gas station was shut down late Wednesday afternoon after several drivers became disabled after filling up with gas that was likely contaminated with water.
Drivers stalled in the station lot and on the westbound Admiral Wilson Boulevard as they left the station requiring a tow. The road had been closed for flooding until 4:30 p.m. from Tuesday's heavy rain leading an employee to speculate to NBC Philadelphia water got into the tank.
LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
It's here! The complete 2024 NJ county fair summer schedule
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
NJ DOT humorous safety messages 2.0
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.
It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.