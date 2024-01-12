NJ makes it harder for teens to get license — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

Our weather has been very active lately. And there is no sign things will be quieting down any time soon.

DEPTFORD — If you recently dined at the Olive Garden in the Gloucester County township, you may want to consider getting the vaccine for Hepatitis A, according to the Gloucester County Health Department.

The announcement comes after a Deptford Olive Garden food handler recently tested positive for the disease.

UNION — A top officer of an Italian cargo ship that caught fire last summer in one of America's busiest seaports broke down in sobs Thursday recalling his crew's initial efforts to put out the blaze, saying they “are broken” that two New Jersey fire captains lost their lives battling the blaze.

Advocates for road safety were delivered a big win at the start of 2024, when Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill into law that requires young permit holders to undergo dozens of practice hours behind the wheel before being able to earn their license.

Now the state has to get the rule up and running, and it'll be up to teens' parents or guardians to prove that the required driving was actually performed.

CAMDEN – A Conoco gas station was shut down late Wednesday afternoon after several drivers became disabled after filling up with gas that was likely contaminated with water.

Drivers stalled in the station lot and on the westbound Admiral Wilson Boulevard as they left the station requiring a tow. The road had been closed for flooding until 4:30 p.m. from Tuesday's heavy rain leading an employee to speculate to NBC Philadelphia water got into the tank.

