Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

Rattankun Thongbun Rattankun Thongbun loading...

https://nj1015.com/pro-palestinian-threats-on-college-events/

Most proms, class trips and other events were scrapped because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions issued by Gov. Phil Murphy. The last tradition to fall was commencement when his administration initially issued guidance that schools should only plan for virtual graduations.

Fast forward to 2024 and those same students could be in for another altered or even no commencement. The culprit this time is pro-Palestine protests and security concerns that could lead colleges to cancel their respective ceremonies.

Bayonne school swatting arrest (Google Maps, Canva) NJ school swatting arrest (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

https://nj1015.com/nj-teen-girl-swatting-threat-against-school-bayonne/

Bayonne Police responded to William Shemin Midtown School on Monday just before 10 a.m., after a threat was reported against the school.

Officers immediately investigated and determined it to be a swatting incident.

(Google Maps/Canva) (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

https://nj1015.com/nj-woman-says-rabid-raccoon-chased-her-before-being-caught/

One raccoon was found in an East Brunswick neighborhood near Manor and Myron places, the Middlesex County Office of Health Services said Tuesday.

This is the first rabid animal found in East Brunswick and the second rabid raccoon in Middlesex County in 2024

NJ preschool funding grants (Canva) (Canva) loading...

New Jersey has begun taking applications to expand free preschool programs, which have already been added to a number of the state's public school districts.

Another $33 million in federal grant funding was announced on Wednesday by Gov. Phil Murphy and Acting Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer.

The state Department of Education would accept grant applications online via the NJDOE Homeroom portal, through the entire month of May until June 3

Superior Signal Company in Old Bridge after a fire 5/1/24 Superior Signal Company in Old Bridge after a fire 5/1/24 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News via YouTube) loading...

OLD BRIDGE — One person was killed and several people were burned Wednesday following a fire and explosion at a company that makes smoke generators.

Old Bridge police Sgt. Herbert Doctors said a fire at the Superior Signal Company on West Greystone Road around 11:20 a.m. sent thick smoke into the air. Video shows burn marks around a garage.

The Jonas Salk Middle School across the street was put on lockdown due to its close proximity during the initial response by firefighters. Police students were safe and unaffected by the fire.

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.