Could NJ become a ‘stand your ground’ state — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

TEWKSBURY — More than three weeks since New Jersey's April 5 earthquake, aftershocks continue to shake up the Garden State.

A 2.9 magnitude aftershock was confirmed in Hunterdon County on Saturday morning. It was felt around 9:49 a.m. around 4 miles southwest of Gladstone, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It's the second largest aftershock New Jersey has experienced this month. An aftershock of 3.7 magnitude was measured just minutes after the 4.8 magnitude tremor on April 5.

Gun permits are on the rise in the Garden State, and a new Rutgers-Eagleton Poll shows that's coinciding with a rise in the number of homes equipped with at least one firearm.

In the poll of more than 1,600 New Jersey adults, 19% reported that they typically have one or more guns stored in or around their home. That's up 50% since the last time Rutgers polled the question prior to the pandemic.

SEASIDE PARK — Borough officials say road flooding is getting out of hand and people are making it even worse by driving through floodwaters and creating a chain reaction.

Seaside Park has enhanced an ordinance on the books to better inform drivers that they may have to pay a hefty fine for traveling through flooded streets at an unsafe speed.

"The wave that's created curls up the block, and it goes up against people's landscaping, garage doors, entrance doors," Council President Marty Wilk, Jr. told New Jersey 101.5. "We have to listen to our residents with their complaints, which are absolutely warranted."

NEWARK — Police are trying to find a carjacker who crashed into a bar and pinned two bystanders against the building.

A suspect stole a car near South 12th Street and 15th Avenue in Newark just before midnight Saturday evening, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

The carjacker made it less than two blocks before plowing into a bar at the corner of S. 12th St. and Orange Avenue.

BRICK — A local pizzeria may be completely destroyed after a roaring three-alarm fire at a strip mall.

The fire along Herbertville Road in Brick was first seen shortly before 5 p.m., the Asbury Park Press reported. It took around two hours for firefighters to bring the fire under control.

By the time the flames were out, significant damage had been done to Cuzzin's pizzeria and two adjacent businesses.

