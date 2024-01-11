NJ gas station under investigation after bad gas stalls cars
⛽Cars stalled out after filling up at a Conoco station on Route 30 in Camden
⛽The highway had been closed for flooding after Tuesday's storm
⛽Initial testing did not show water in the gas
CAMDEN – A Conoco gas station was shut down late Wednesday afternoon after several drivers became disabled after filling up
Drivers stalled in the station lot and on the westbound Admiral Wilson Boulevard as they left the station requiring a tow. The road had been closed for flooding until 4:30 p.m. from Tuesday's heavy rain leading an employee to speculate to NBC Philadelphia water got into the tank.
However, county spokesman Dan Keashen told New Jersey 101.5 in an email that initial testing on the gas by the county did not confirm the presence of water. Both county and city departments of Weights & Measures were at the station Wednesday night.
"We will be back at the site for further testing this morning to determine what the issue is with the gas," Keashen said.
How many vehicles affected?
When the station became aware of problems it shut down the pumps and started taking the names of complaining customers.
City officials told 6 ABC Action News as many as 20 vehicles may have been affected. Keashen said despite video showing vehicle pulled off the road police were never notified of any major disruptions or disturbances.
