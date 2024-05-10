Man dead and 5 cops injured in Waterford, NJ fire

🔥 Five police officers who rescued a woman were treated for smoke inhalation

🔥 An 89-year-old man was trapped in the home by heavy smoke and flames

🔥 Video shows flames and smoke coming from the rear of the single level house

WILLINGBORO — An 89-year-old man was found dead inside a home Thursday afternoon after police rescued a woman.

Police Chief Daniel Cormaney said officers tried to return to the home on Cooper Folly Road to rescue James Lucas but were pushed back by heavy smoke and fire. His body was later recovered.

Five officers were taken to area hospitals for treatment of smoke inhalation. Two were hospitalized at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. Two firefighters were treated for burns, according to Cormaney.

House fire on Copper Folly Road in Waterford 5/9/24 House fire on Copper Folly Road in Waterford 5/9/24 (Brian Dorflinger) loading...

Heroes on the job

Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr praised the first responders for acting in a "heroic fashion."

"Please keep in your thoughts and prayers 5 Waterford police officers and 2 firefighters injured in a tragic fire today," Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr wrote on his X account.

A neighbor told 6 ABC Action News he heard a loud boom before the fire started.

Another neighbor said Lucas and the woman were "really nice people." The identity of the woman was not disclosed.

