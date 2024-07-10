NJ state fraud watchdog killed by crash on Route 130

🚨The driver of a Honda Accord ran a red light

🚨New Jersey State Commission of Investigation director was killed

🚨Lackey's passenger was hospitalized

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A car on Route 130 ran a red light and hit an SUV turning into an intersection whose driver, a high-ranking state official, was killed, according to police.

Hamilton police said a Honda Accord, driven by a 51-year-old Bordentown woman, was headed south when it struck a Ford Edge driven by New Jersey State Commission of Investigation as Executive Director Chadd W. Lackey.

Both drivers were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, where Lackey was pronounced dead.

The agency, whose mission is to "investigate waste, fraud and abuse of government tax dollars," issued a scathing report on the state's COVID-19 response at veterans homes in October.

“We are devastated by the tragic news of Chadd’s death,” said SCI Chair Tiffany Williams Brewer in a statement. “On behalf of my fellow Commissioners and the entire SCI staff, we extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to the Lackey family and his loved ones. Our SCI family, the NJ Bar and the law enforcement community have suffered a great loss today as we embark upon a time of healing and reflection on Chadd’s legacy.”

The passenger in Lackey's vehicle, a 44-year-old Hamilton woman, was listed in critical condition Wednesday afternoon. The identities of the passenger and the driver of the Accord were not disclosed by Hamilton police.

The crash closed both directions of Route 130 near the Hamilton Marketplace shopping center for several hours during the Wednesday morning commute.

Police asked any witnesses to the crash to contact the Hamilton Police Traffic Unit at (609) 581-4000.

ALSO READ: Boy killed after bike is hit by car in Morris County

Crash on Route 130 at Klockner Road in Hamilton 7/10/24 Crash on Route 130 at Klockner Road in Hamilton 7/10/24 (Dennis Symons, MidJersey.news) loading...

SCI issued a scathing report on COVID 19 and veterans homes

Lackey became executive director in 2020 and was the agency's first Black executive director. He had previously served as the agency’s deputy director and general counsel. He lived in Voorhees and was a graduate of Temple University.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff in 2024 A number of teachers and school staff around New Jersey have been arrested for alleged sexual contact with minors within this calendar year, alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ Mosquitos and what colors make them bite you the most Plus the colors that help repel them. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant