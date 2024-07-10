Boy killed after bike is hit by car in Morris County, NJ

🚨An 8-year-old boy was struck on Littleton Road in Parsippany-Troy Hills

🚨The road two-lane road carries traffic between Routes 46 and 202

🚨The driver stopped after the crash

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — An 8-year-old boy died after being struck along a busy road Tuesday afternoon.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said the boy was along Littleton Road around 5:35 p.m. and was struck by a Mazda CX5 SUV. First responders were unable to revive the boy who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy was believed to be riding a bicycle, according to Carroll.

The two-lane road, also known as County Road 636, with a mix of businesses and homes, carries traffic between Route 202 and Route 46.

Map shows Littleton Road in Parsippany-Troy Hills Map shows Littleton Road in Parsippany-Troy Hills (Canva) loading...

Ongoing investigation

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to the prosecutor. The identities of the boy and the driver were not disclosed.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

It is the 11th fatal crash in Morris County in 2024 and the fourth in Parsippany-Troy Hills.

