My friend Jamie Barberio has been an outstanding public servant for many years as mayor of the largest town in Morris County, Parsippany.

He's a local guy who grew up in the town and has been proud to serve his friends and neighbors over the years.

He's smart, capable, and, looking at the evidence he's shared, the winner of the last election.

That said, there's a new mayor now after hundreds of votes were added to the total in what many of us see as a corrupted process of mail-in ballots.

Mayor Barberio says it best in his note:

"For years, I have passionately advocated for fiscal responsibility, transparency, and accountability within our local government. That unwavering commitment now extends to safeguarding the integrity of our elections and ensuring they are conducted fairly and lawfully. As we discussed, the current situation in Parsippany raises serious alarm regarding the manipulation of vote-by-mail procedures. This is not just about safeguarding our elections; it’s about restoring faith in our democratic process. I am reaching out to ask for your support in my legal challenge aimed at reclaiming the integrity of our elections. The legal process is a cornerstone of our democracy, designed to resolve disputes through factual evidence and the rule of law, not through sensational headlines or unfounded speculation. Yet, we find ourselves at a critical juncture where we are not being granted the opportunity to present our case effectively. Your generous donation is crucial in helping us pursue this vital process with the care, professionalism, and thoroughness it deserves. With your financial support, we can uphold our principles and ensure that justice prevails. Thank you for standing with me in this important mission."

I just donated $250 personally to the cause of supporting the mayor and the greater cause of fixing the obvious corruption and lack of integrity and transparency in the current mail-in voting process.

Join me if you are able. Click the link here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

