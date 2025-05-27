🚨An Infiniti crashed into a BMW on Route 37

TOMS RIVER — A Morris County teen left the scene of a deadly crash on Route 37 Saturday night, police said.

Abel Mathukutty, 18, of the Lake Hiawatha section of Parsippany-Troy Hills, was driving an Infinity sedan that struck a Mercedes about 7:25 p.m., police said. The impact pushed the Mercedes into a utility pole near the Thomas A. Mathis Bridge.

The female driver of the Mercedes was killed while the male passenger was critically injured, police said.

Police said Mathukutty kept driving east on Route 37 across the Mathis Bridge and wound up in Seaside Park. His heavily damaged Infinity with the airbags deployed was noticed by a Seaside Park police officer.

Mathukutty was stopped and taken into custody.

Map shows locations of crash scene in Toms River and Seaside Park Map shows locations of crash scene in Toms River and Seaside Park (Canva/Google Maps) loading...

One of four fatal holiday crashes

The woman driving the car was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center in Toms River. The man was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune in critical condition. The identities of the victims were not released by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday.

Mathukutty was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash causing death and with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash causing serious bodily injury. He is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

There were four fatal crashes in Toms River during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, including two in Toms River, according to State Police records.

