🚨The minivan was taking students to a Jewish school

🚨Two students died at the crash scene on Hope Chapel Road in Jackson

🚨A third student died on Sunday

JACKSON — A third victim has died after a Friday morning crash involving a minivan that struck a deer and then slammed into a large tree.

A minivan driven by a Jewish school student transporting four of his teenage colleagues burst into flames around 4:40 a.m. on North Hope Chapel Road, trapping four people inside, according to Jackson police Chief Matthew Kunz.

One of the passengers was able to escape the vehicle and was found on the ground.

Police were able to force their way into the minivan and remove two of the trapped victims.

One of the remaining two victims was killed by the crash while the other was killed in the fire, officials said.

ALSO READ: Over 40 arrests made at Seaside Heights boardwalk

Response to a fatal minivan crash on Hope Chapel Road in Jackson 5/23/25 Response to a fatal minivan crash on Hope Chapel Road in Jackson 5/23/25 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Three victims

Two of the victims who died were identified by The Lakewood Scoop as Dovid Yitzchok Handler and Chaim Zelig Beril.

Kunz said the third victim died on Sunday.

It was the 22nd fatal crash in Ocean County in 2025, according to State police records.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK! Every solar eclipse to affect NJ through 2100 From partial to complete totality, here's a complete look at every upcoming solar eclipse affecting New Jersey throughout the 21st century, according to timeanddate.com . Peak times are approximate and will vary based on precise viewing location. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt