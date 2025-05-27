3 dead after school minivan crashes after hitting deer in Jackson, NJ
🚨The minivan was taking students to a Jewish school
🚨Two students died at the crash scene on Hope Chapel Road in Jackson
🚨A third student died on Sunday
JACKSON — A third victim has died after a Friday morning crash involving a minivan that struck a deer and then slammed into a large tree.
A minivan driven by a Jewish school student transporting four of his teenage colleagues burst into flames around 4:40 a.m. on North Hope Chapel Road, trapping four people inside, according to Jackson police Chief Matthew Kunz.
One of the passengers was able to escape the vehicle and was found on the ground.
Police were able to force their way into the minivan and remove two of the trapped victims.
One of the remaining two victims was killed by the crash while the other was killed in the fire, officials said.
ALSO READ: Over 40 arrests made at Seaside Heights boardwalk
Three victims
Two of the victims who died were identified by The Lakewood Scoop as Dovid Yitzchok Handler and Chaim Zelig Beril.
Kunz said the third victim died on Sunday.
It was the 22nd fatal crash in Ocean County in 2025, according to State police records.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK! Every solar eclipse to affect NJ through 2100
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
New Jersey's no-name park
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy