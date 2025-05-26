🚨 Boardwalk evacuated after teens swarm over Memorial Day weekend

🚨 Curfew implemented, SWAT teams on standby

🚨 State lawmaker blames Gov. Murphy's delay in signing crackdown bill

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — Police have shut down the boardwalk in Seaside Heights after three straight nights of chaos at the Jersey Shore.

According to Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Ocean, police made more than 40 arrests on Friday and Saturday.

"Their strong leadership is cracking down. If you go there with bad intentions, you will likely leave in handcuffs," Kanitra said on Facebook.

Seaside Heights has implemented a 10 p.m. curfew for anyone under 18 years old, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported. SWAT teams are also prepared to step in if the violence doesn't stop.

Reports of stabbings, arcade brawl

Video posted to Facebook by Jersey Coast Emergency News showed more than a dozen police officers, several vehicles, and a K-9 unit walking down the boardwalk with support from the Ocean County Sheriff's Office.

Seaside Heights police arrest Seaside Heights police arrest a man at the boardwalk (Assemblyman Paul Kanitra via Facebook) loading...

According to RLS Media, the Seaside Heights police closed the boardwalk late Sunday night in response to several fights, including a brawl at an arcade.

Seaside Heights Mayor Tony Vaz, Police Chief Thomas Boyd, Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy, and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office did not respond to requests for more information on Monday morning.

Bill to create new crime of public brawl delayed

None of the teens arrested in Seaside Heights will be charged with inciting a public brawl, which is a crime that doesn't yet exist legally in New Jersey.

Earlier this month, Gov. Phil Murphy conditionally vetoed a bill (A4652) to create the fourth-degree offense.

It passed unanimously in the state legislature but the governor said he had concerns it could limit free speech in certain situations. Murphy sent it back with edits.

State Sen. Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, previously said the changes were minimal. He expects Murphy to sign the revised bill in early June.

However, Assemblyman Kanitra said Murphy's veto prevented law enforcement from using it to crack down on teen violence over Memorial Day weekend.

"I ask everyone to contact the Governor's office and ask him to stop handcuffing our police officers and stop putting criminals before law abiding citizens," Kanitra said on Facebook.

