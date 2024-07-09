South Jersey tennis player makes international waves

Unless you're a die-hard tennis fan you've probably never heard of Tommy Paul. That is unless you're from the Voorhees area.

Well, a couple of weeks ago Tommy made his mark by winning the Queen's Cup title in London. That victory makes him the number one ranked U.S. men's singles tennis player.

Tommy reached the third round at Wimbledon last year has made it to the quarterfinals already this year.

France Tennis French Open Tommy Paul at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France, Saturday, June 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) loading...

It never ceases to amaze how many great performers and athletes come from New Jersey. Tommy grew up in Vorhees, Camden County. If you needed an excuse to watch the Wimbledon tennis tournament this week, this seems like a pretty good reason.

US Open Tennis Tommy Paul during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Monday, Aug. 31, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) loading...

Tommy Paul is a name you will be hearing about more and more in the coming weeks, months and years. Tommy has got it going on. He has major brand sponsorships with New Balance, Celsius, WatchBox, Motorola, De Bethune, and Yonex Tennis.

Tommy Paul Tommy Paul during the qualifying round at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) loading...

If being a top world athlete with major sponsorship deals, he's also been dating influencer Paige Lorenze since 2022.

France Tennis French Open Tommy Paul at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, May 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) loading...

Not bad for a kid from South Jersey who many people may have never even heard of....till now

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

