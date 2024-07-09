South Jersey tennis player makes international waves
Unless you're a die-hard tennis fan you've probably never heard of Tommy Paul. That is unless you're from the Voorhees area.
Well, a couple of weeks ago Tommy made his mark by winning the Queen's Cup title in London. That victory makes him the number one ranked U.S. men's singles tennis player.
Tommy reached the third round at Wimbledon last year has made it to the quarterfinals already this year.
It never ceases to amaze how many great performers and athletes come from New Jersey. Tommy grew up in Vorhees, Camden County. If you needed an excuse to watch the Wimbledon tennis tournament this week, this seems like a pretty good reason.
Tommy Paul is a name you will be hearing about more and more in the coming weeks, months and years. Tommy has got it going on. He has major brand sponsorships with New Balance, Celsius, WatchBox, Motorola, De Bethune, and Yonex Tennis.
If being a top world athlete with major sponsorship deals, he's also been dating influencer Paige Lorenze since 2022.
Not bad for a kid from South Jersey who many people may have never even heard of....till now
These are the best NJ high schools for sports
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.