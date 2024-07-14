NBA star Kyrie Irving creates a New Jersey sneaker

A new sneaker hits this week from NBA star and Jersey guy Kyrie Irving. Kyrie and sneaker company ANTA are announcing the new ANTA KAI 1 Garden State Colorway sneaker which is a tribute to the New Jersey roots of native and ambassador Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie whose motto is “I’m a kid from New Jersey” developed the sneaker with jade hues and ego inspired greens. This signature sneaker will be a revelation on the street or any basketball court with its vibrant green colors.

NBA Finals Basketball (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool) loading...

The sneaker features a breathable mesh with colorful design providing style and comfort. The sole of the sneaker provides optimal comfort, superior court traction all while reflecting New Jersey’s great ego green colors.

Kyrie Irving was an enormous success at Duke University entering the draft in 2011 and was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the number one overall pick. He promptly won NBA Rookie of the year in 2012, he is an 8x NBA All Star, he was a world champion in 2016, and NBA All Star MVP in 2014.

Isaac Okoro, Kyrie Irving (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) loading...

Kyrie currently is a point guard with The Dallas Mavericks and averaged an amazing 25.6 points a game for the 2023-2024 season.

The ANTA KAI 1 Garden State colorway will be released on July 20, 2024, and will retail for $125.00. The sneakers will be available at ANTA.com, Sneaker Politics, Extra Butter, Nice Kicks, Sneaker Room, and KICKS CREW.

ANTA is a leader in sportswear brand known for its performance-oriented products. You “Sneakerheads” are going to love this shoe

