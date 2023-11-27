NJ cop car kills pedestrian on NJ highway early on Thanksgiving
⚫ Man struck by NJ police officer in cruiser
⚫ Pedestrian died on the scene
⚫ State investigating, as required
An on-duty police officer struck and killed a pedestrian early on Thanksgiving in Camden County, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.
The death of a male adult in Atco involving a Waterford Police officer, who was driving a department vehicle, happened on White Horse Pike (Route 30) just after 2 a.m.
Identities of those involved had not been released as of Monday.
As the death involved a police officer, it was now under review by the state Attorney General’s Office, as required by law.
NJ pedestrian deaths on track to be down from last year
With roughly a month left in the year, there have been a total of 146 pedestrian deaths across NJ in 2023, according to data from the State Police.
In 2022, the statewide pedestrian death total was 167 — down from 193 in 2021.
