NJ senior convicted of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl
🔻 NJ man convicted of girl’s sex assault
🔻 Abuse over several months
🔻 Jury found man guilty after trial
A jury has convicted a 76-year-old Pennsauken man for repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay announced.
Joseph Jackson was found guilty of two counts each of sexual assault involving a victim younger than 13 and endangering the welfare of a child — all second-degree charges.
The verdict was returned on June 28 after a trial in Camden County Superior Court.
In 2018, the sexual abuse began when the victim was 9, prosecutors said, happening at Jackson’s home between April and December of that year.
There were also incidents in Riverton, Burlington County, within the same time span.
Jackson was arrested by Pennsauken police in March 2019.
He has been slated for sentencing on Dec. 6.
