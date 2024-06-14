An elderly Alzheimer's patient was mistreated by a pair of employees and a nursing home resident was sprayed with bleach by a staffer, according to charges announced by New Jersey officials.

State grand juries have returned indictments in two separate cases, against a total of three long-term care facility workers in Ocean County and Camden County.

Joseph Robles, 23, of Tuckerton, and 53-year-old Maria Alcantara, of Toms River, were named in an indictment for their alleged actions between Jan. 13 and Jan. 15, 2023 at a care facility in Toms River. It's alleged the employees physically restrained a 93-year-old in a way that could hurt the patient.

The pair also failed to make required wellness checks but noted in the patient's chart that she was checked every half-hour, according to officials.

In a separate investigation, it's alleged that 34-year-old Simone Goldsboro, of Camden, abused a patient in a residential nursing home where she was employed.

According to the investigation, Goldsboro sprayed the victim's body and face with bleach. It's also suspected that she purposefully injured the victim by roughly undressing her and pulling her hair.

"When we place our loved ones in the care of others, we rightfully expect that they will be treated with compassion, respect, and dignity," said Attorney General Matthew Platkin. "We have a duty to protect those who cannot protect themselves, and we will advocate for them and prosecute those who exploit and mistreat vulnerable members of our society."

According to officials, an estimated one in six people aged 60 or older are subjected to some type of abuse.

Platkin's office made the announcement of charges ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, June 15.

